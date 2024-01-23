America’s Most Wanted: Season 27 Ratings

In 2021, FOX revived this venerable America’s Most Wanted series for five episodes, with Elizabeth Vargas as host. Now, John Walsh has returned for the second season (season 27 overall). Will Walsh attract more viewers, leading the network to order more than just a half dozen episodes? Will America’s Most Wanted be cancelled or renewed for season 28? Stay tuned.

A revival of the long-running fugitive docu-series, this version of America’s Most Wanted is led by advocate and original host John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh. In each episode, they turn to viewers’ leads and information and analyze some of the nation’s most gripping cases, ranging from horrific murders and deadly drug rings to devastating teenage overdoses and more. In addition, the hosts consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on cases featured on the program. Since its inception, America’s Most Wanted has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/23 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 26 of America’s Most Wanted on FOX averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.93 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



