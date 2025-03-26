America’s Most Wanted: Season 28 Renewal; FOX Series Returning Next Month

Get ready to watch for more fugitives being brought to justice. FOX has renewed the revival of America’s Most Wanted for a third season (the show’s 28th season overall). The 27th season of six episodes finished airing in February 2024. New episodes premiere next month.

A revival of the long-running fugitive docu-series, this version of America’s Most Wanted is led by advocate and original host John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh. In each episode, they turn to viewers’ leads and information and analyze some of the nation’s most gripping cases, ranging from horrific murders and deadly drug rings to devastating teenage overdoses and more. In addition, the hosts consult with a team of experts representing law enforcement units to weigh in on cases featured on the program. Since its inception, America’s Most Wanted has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals.

Airing on Monday nights, the 27th season of America’s Most Wanted averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.83 million viewers. Compared to season 26, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The 28th season of America’s Most Wanted debuts on Monday, April 21st, on FOX. Here’s a teaser:



