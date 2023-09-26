Kitchen Nightmares: Season One Viewer Votes

Gordon Ramsay is a restaurant’s 9-1-1 call in the first season of the Kitchen Nightmares TV show revival on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Kitchen Nightmares is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Kitchen Nightmares here.

A FOX reality series, this version of Kitchen Nightmares is a revival of the show that previously ran for seven seasons, 2007-14. In each episode, Chef Gordon Ramsay visits a restaurant in crisis, sometimes on the brink of bankruptcy. He listens to the feedback of management and the workers and then goes on the hunt to expose the eatery’s problems. Ramsay gives management and the staff some tough love and doesn’t hold back. Then, once he has buy-in from the owners, Ramsay and his team overhaul the eatery from head to toe and set the restaurant up for success, giving what may be the business’ last best chance for survival.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Kitchen Nightmares TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Kitchen Nightmares should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?