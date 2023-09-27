Kitchen Nightmares: Season Two — Has the FOX Reboot Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Vulture Watch

Chef Ramsay is back to lend a hand. Has the Kitchen Nightmares TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Kitchen Nightmares, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A reality series airing on the FOX television network, this version of Kitchen Nightmares is a revival of the show that previously ran for seven seasons, 2007-14. In each episode, Chef Gordon Ramsay visits a restaurant in crisis, sometimes on the brink of bankruptcy. He listens to the feedback of management and the workers and then goes on the hunt to expose the eatery’s problems. Ramsay gives management and the staff some tough love and doesn’t hold back. Then, once he has buy-in from the owners, Ramsay and his team overhaul the eatery from head to toe and set the restaurant up for success, giving what may be the business’ last best chance for survival.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Kitchen Nightmares averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.58 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Kitchen Nightmares stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 27, 2023, Kitchen Nightmares has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Kitchen Nightmares for season two? The show’s original incarnation had a successful seven-season run until Ramsay called it quits. In part because of the overabundance of content, it’s tough for new shows to get noticed, so the networks are leaning into reboots and revivals. This show appears relatively inexpensive to produce, and FOX viewers surely know Ramsay. I would be surprised if this show weren’t renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Kitchen Nightmares cancellation or renewal news.



