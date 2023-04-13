The Wall: Season Six — Has the NBC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The big money’s back up for grabs. Has The Wall TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Wall, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A game show airing on the NBC television network, The Wall TV series is hosted by Chris Hardwick. The competition series follows pairs of players as they pursue a cash prize of up to $12 million. When a team answers a trivia question correctly, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall and bounces randomly toward the bottom of the four-stories high structure. At the bottom of the wall, the ball will land in one of many slots, each with a value of $1 to $1 million. That value is added to the team’s total winnings. If the team misses a question, a red ball descends toward a random slot. The resulting amount is then deducted from the team’s total. In this game, players need both the answers and lucky bounces, to win a big cash prize.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of The Wall averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.17 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Wall stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 13, 2023, The Wall has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Wall for season six? The show’s a good filler for the network schedule, but I sense it’s getting a little long in the tooth. What’s more, there was more than a year gap between seasons. I suspect that this will be the final season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Wall cancellation or renewal news.



