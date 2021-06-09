Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 31, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Lil Rel Howery (host)

TV show description:

Based on the British game show of the same name, the Small Fortune TV series is hosted by Lil Rel Howery.

In each episode, teams of three people from various backgrounds (first responders, Olympians, etc.) compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. In order to win, players must face heart-pounding tasks set in real-world destinations that test their precision and technique.

From a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks (“Shrunken Sushi”) to a mini Ellis Island (“Statue of Liberteeny”), each team must prove their skills on miniature playing fields. Challenges require considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error. The slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in elimination.

To take home the ultimate Small Fortune, teams that make it to the end must tackle one last teeny-tiny and epic game — the “Big Little Heist”. If players can control their nerves and avoid the slightest mistake, they will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

