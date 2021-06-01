Small Fortune: Season One Ratings

NBC has had some solid ratings success with airing competition series during the summer months. Now, the peacock network has introduced a new one. Could this series about tiny challenges be a big hit? Will Small Fortune be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

Based on the British game show of the same name, the Small Fortune TV series is hosted by Lil Rel Howery. In each episode, teams of three people from various backgrounds (first responders, Olympians, etc.) compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. In order to win, players must face heart-pounding tasks set in real-world destinations that test their precision and technique. Teams that make it to the end must tackle one last teeny-tiny and epic game — the “Big Little Heist”. If players can control their nerves and avoid the slightest mistake, they will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize.

6/1 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

