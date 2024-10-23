Beef: Season Two Renewal Confirmed; Oscar Isaac and More Join Netflix Anthology Series

Beef is returning for a second season. Netflix has renewed the anthology series from Lee Sung Jin for an eight-episode second season, which will air in 2025. Season one, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, premiered in 2023 and won eight Emmy Awards.

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny have been cast in season two of the anthology series. Netflix said the following about the season’s plot:

“A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

The premiere date for season two of Beef will be announced later.

