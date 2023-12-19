Girls5eva: Season Three; Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Canceled Peacock Series

Girls5eva is returning to the stage for a third season in 2024. The musical comedy, which aired its first two seasons on Peacock, announced its move to Netflix in October 2022 after Peacock quietly canceled the series. The six-episode third season will arrive in March.

Starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the series follows a reunited girl’s rock band from the 1990s. Season three will have the group head out on a comeback tour after releasing an album during season two.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

The Returnity Tour has begun! Netflix today announced the return of the critically-acclaimed musical comedy series Girls5eva, with all episodes premiering Thursday, March 14. This includes the series’ anticipated all-new, six-episode Season 3, which will live exclusively on Netflix alongside the previously released Seasons 1 and 2. From creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Sara Bareilles (Waitress: The Musical), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, A.P. Bio) and Busy Philipps (Freaks and Geeks), Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ’90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, but can’t they also be Girls5eva? Joining Scardino are fellow executive producers Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger, Inc.) and Jeff Richmond. Girls5eva is produced for Netflix by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The members of the late ’90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

The executive producers of the series – Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond – said the following about the series when Netflix picked it up:

“We are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduced — if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”

