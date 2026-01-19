Mama June: Season Eight Preview Unveiled for WE tv Reality Series

Get ready to see more of Mama June and her family. WE tv has released a preview for season eight of her reality series. New episodes arrive in March.

WE tv shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, We TV revealed a sneak peek at the return of Mama June ahead of the season premiere debuting exclusively on We TV and All Reality this March. This season, as Jessica and Shyann plan their wedding, June and Shyann’s mother, Trina, battle it out butting heads on just about everything. Pumpkin reveals her new boo, Darrin and navigates co-parenting with Josh, who shockingly has a new addition of his own. Jessica and Pumpkin, who are still on-the-rocks, try to heal their relationship before Jessica’s big day but past secrets sadly get in the way. Meanwhile, Alana continues to thrive in nursing school while quietly struggling with her own feelings surrounding Pumpkin and Josh’s divorce. Mama June is produced for We TV by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company, and executive produced by Adam Reed, Sarah Howell, Erin Richards and Moriah Muse.”

The trailer for season eight is below. An exact premiere date for season eight will be announced later.

