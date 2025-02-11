Deb’s House: Season Two Renewal for Music Competition Reality Series on WE tv

Deb’s House is returning for more. WE tv has renewed the music competition series for a second season. This time, Deb Antney will search for R&B’s next songstress.

WE tv revealed the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, We TV announced the renewal of the wildly popular competition series, Deb’s House. Heading into its sophomore season, music industry icon Deb Antney shifts her focus from rap to R&B as she embarks upon a nationwide search for the next chart-topping, female R&B superstar. The eight episode, hour-long reality series, is currently filming in New York and New Jersey and slated to premiere this summer, airing exclusively on We TV and streaming exclusively on ALLBLK.

In Deb’s House Season 2, produced by TeamSheed Productions, Deb Antney continues her mission to shape the future of music, this time seeking soulful, powerful voices in the world of R&B. With the help a new arsenal of celebrity guests, judges and industry pros, Ms. Deb will identify ten up-and-coming female vocalists to move into Deb’s House. The aspiring artists will compete to become Ms. Deb’s next R&B protégé – and this will require hard work. Deb’s House will not only test the vocal abilities of these up-and-coming stars, but challenge their resilience, work ethic and ability to navigate the pressures of the music industry. As Ms. Deb mentors and evaluates their growth, the artists will face intense eliminations and personal revelations, ultimately leading to the crowning of a new R&B sensation.

“R&B has always held a special place in my heart,” stated Deb Antney. “This season is all about capturing the nostalgia of the golden era of R&B, while forging a new path for future stars. The real competition Is You Vs. You, but those who stand out will have the chance to work with me and make their dreams come true.”

“We are delighted to welcome Deb Antney, a true music industry pioneer, back for another incredible season of Deb’s House,” said Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, ALLBLK & We TV. “R&B is a classic genre defining generations with its captivating and authentic sound. As Ms. Deb begins her journey to find the next R&B superstar, with the help of some of the most influential voices in the industry, we are confident this will be a must-see season.”

Deb’s House is Executive Produced and Created by Deb Antney for Tag Multimedia and Rasheed J. Daniel for TeamSheed Productions, with Vanessa Phillips serving as Co-executive Producer. Angela Molloy, SVP, Development & Original Production, Unscripted, LeAnn Scrimmager, Manager Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Sean Charles, Manager Development & Original Production, Scripted & Unscripted Executive Produce for We TV and ALLBLK.”