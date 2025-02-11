Fatal Family Feuds: Season Two of True Crime Series Coming to Oxygen This Weekend

Fatal Family Feuds is returning for its second season this weekend. Oxygen has released two previews teasing what’s next on the true crime series. Ten episodes were produced for season two.

Oxygen revealed more about the season in a press release.

“Oxygen True Crime, the home of high-quality true-crime programming, investigates if blood is truly thicker than water in the second season of “Fatal Family Feuds” premiering Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

“Fatal Family Feuds” explores how a minor family disagreement could transform into a deadly altercation. The show delves into cases where a person lost their life at the hands of someone they should have been able to trust the most, their family. Each episode focuses on a different family, dissecting how exactly a disagreement with their nearest and dearest results in a callous murder. As the story of the feud unfolds, experience the twists, turns, red herrings and revelations within each case until the perpetrator is caught and the feud comes to a just conclusion.

The season starts off with these harrowing stories:

“A LONG ISLAND LOVE TRIANGLE”(Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

When a missing young mother turns up murdered on the outskirts of New York, it confirms a close-knit family’s worst fears. The investigation is hindered by a series of lies before a secret affair is uncovered, turning brothers into adversaries.

“A FAMILY AFFAIR” (Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

A woman is found stabbed to death in her own home. When police learn of her husband’s brutal family history – a matriarch bludgeoned with an axe, an incestuous affair and a vicious inheritance battle – they need to find out if there’s a connection.

“KILLER CUSTODY BATTLE” (March 2 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

A retired police officer fears his missing daughter has been murdered, kickstarting an investigation where the killer appears to be one step ahead. A pair of twins hold a sinister secret that threatens to tear apart their close bond.

“RAGING RELATIVES” (March 9 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

An affluent family at war with each other for over a decade find themselves at the center of a murder investigation when a beloved uncle is found dead. Police unravel a conspiracy involving a wayward son and a counterfeit secret agent.

Looking further ahead, other cases explored over the 10-episode season include spurned siblings who banded together to go after their own mother; a jealous ex killing his former lover and her new partner; and the devoted parents of a still missing mother gets justice when their unrelenting pursuit of the truth causes the guilty party to put out a hit on them, giving police the evidence they’ve been searching for.

“Fatal Family Feuds” is produced by Woodcut Media. Executive producers are Kate Beal and Matthew Watts with Rob Baniewicz and Hannah Webster as co-executive producers.”