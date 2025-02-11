9-1-1: Lone Star: Rob Lowe on Possibly Reprising His Role and the FOX Series Finale

9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped its five-season run on FOX last Monday night, and now one star of the series is talking about the finale and possibly returning for more if the chance ever arises.

Rob Lowe starred as Captain Owen Strand on the FOX first Responder drama, and fans saw his character return home to New York City to lead the fire department he once called home as its Chief.

Lowe said the following about reprising his role, according to People:

“Listen, I never say never to anything, and it’s a character that means a lot to me. I have such respect and admiration for first responders, and it’s an honor whenever I can bring their stories to the screen, so you never know.”

Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Skyler Yates, and Jackson Pace also star in 9-1-1: Lone Star as the first responders of Station 126 in Austin, Texas.

As for the series finale, Lowe also spoke about the episode and how it ended things for all the characters. He said the following:

“I’m really enjoying people’s reaction to it. I think people really appreciated us ending it on a positive note for all the characters that they’ve invested in for the five seasons. And it is very clear that the audience is going to miss the show as much as we’re going to miss doing it.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX series? Would you want to see more of Owen Strand on another 9-1-1 series?