Accident, Suicide or Murder: Season Two; Mysterious Death Series Returning to Oxygen

Accident, Suicide or Murder is returning for its second season to Oxygen next month, and the cable network revealed a bit about what fans will see during the season ahead, including a new trailer.

“In the premiere episode, Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her locked apartment with over 20 stab wounds. But with no signs of an intruder or a struggle, detectives search for evidence and dig into Ellen’s mental health to determine her cause of death. After an initial ruling of her death, months later, a medical examiner stunned family members with a rare reversal, launching her parents into their own investigation to fight for justice for their daughter.”

Oxygen revealed the following about the season premiere in a press release:

The new season of Accident, Suicide or Murder will premiere on Saturday, May 9 at 6pm.

