Trackers: Cinemax Thriller Series to Debut in June

Trackers has its premiere date. The new thriller is set to debut in June on Cinemax. The cast of the series includes James Alexander, Rolanda Marais, Ed Stoppard, Sandi Schultz, Brendon Daniels, Trix Vivier, Thapelo Mokoena, and Sisanda Henna.

“An adaptation of internationally acclaimed author Deon Meyer’s crime novel, TRACKERS, shot entirely in South Africa and debuting FRIDAY, JUNE 5, deftly interweaves three story strands into a sophisticated action-packed thriller that covers the length and breadth of the country, explosively colliding in Cape Town in a violent conspiracy involving organized crime, smuggled diamonds, state security, black rhinos, the CIA and an international terrorist plot.”

