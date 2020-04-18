Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Trackers: Cinemax Thriller Series to Debut in June

by Regina Avalos,

Trackers TV Show on Cinemax: canceled or renewed?

Trackers has its premiere date. The new thriller is set to debut in June on Cinemax. The cast of the series includes James Alexander, Rolanda Marais, Ed Stoppard, Sandi Schultz, Brendon Daniels, Trix Vivier, Thapelo Mokoena, and Sisanda Henna.

Cinemax revealed the following about the series in a press release:

“An adaptation of internationally acclaimed author Deon Meyer’s crime novel, TRACKERS, shot entirely in South Africa and debuting FRIDAY, JUNE 5, deftly interweaves three story strands into a sophisticated action-packed thriller that covers the length and breadth of the country, explosively colliding in Cape Town in a violent conspiracy involving organized crime, smuggled diamonds, state security, black rhinos, the CIA and an international terrorist plot.”

Check out a trailer for the new series below.

What do you think? Will you check out Trackers?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.