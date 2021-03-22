Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami: WE tv Reality Series to Launch in April

Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami is coming soon to WE tv. The first season of the new reality show will land on the cable channel in April. The show will follow Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta alum Joseline Hernandez as she starts a sensual cabaret in Miami.

WE tv revealed more about the upcoming reality series in a press release.

“WE tv announced today that Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami, an acquired original series from Zeus Network, will premiere on Thursday, April 15th, 2021 at 10 pm EST. Season one of Joseline’s Cabaret, consisting of seven hour-long episodes, follows Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta superstar alum Joseline Hernandez in her hometown of Miami, as she creates a sensual cabaret featuring her own original music and a group of dancers who aren’t quite ready to fall in line just yet. The “Puerto Rican Princess” faces her biggest professional challenge to date, all while juggling life as a mother, fiancé, mogul, and music artist. Joseline’s Cabaret is created and executive produced by Joseline Hernandez, with Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer, Zeus President Jason L. Tolbert, and LJ Plummer for Zeus Networks, along with executive producer Angelica Nwandu, music producer Ballistic Beats, and co-executive producers Jason Thomas Scott and Tameka Stevenson.”

Check out a preview for Joseline’s Cabaret below.

