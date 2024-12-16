Toya & Reginae: Season Two Trailer Released for WE tv Reality Series

Toya & Reginae have the premiere date set for their second season. WE tv announced the date with the release of a trailer and new key art.

The reality series features Toya Johnson-Rushing and daughter, Reginae Carter, and it follows how the pair juggles life, love, family, and their ever-growing careers on opposite sides of the country.

WE tv revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“WE TV released an all-new trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Toya & Reginae. Season two premieres Friday, January 24, 2025 at 9pm ET/PT / 8pm CT, exclusively on We TV and streaming exclusively on ALLBLK. This season, the stakes are higher, and the drama is deeper for Toya Johnson-Rushing and daughter, Reginae Carter, as the dynamic duo continue to juggle life, love, family, and their ever-growing careers in the spotlight… from different coasts. Toya’s relationship with her family continues to be a work in progress as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison, in the hope he can help her mend the family divide. Reginae, now in LA, hustles to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps. And that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits. Beedy’s shocking revelation and Ms. Anita’s erratic behavior begin to push Toya’s patience to the limit and Reginae finds herself in the middle of the family drama and debates moving back to Atlanta. From family milestones to personal challenges and triumphs, this season promises to be the realest, rawest, most unfiltered season yet!”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this WE tv reality series? Do you plan to watch season two?