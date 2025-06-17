Chad Powers: Hulu Teases Sports Comedy Series Starring Glen Powell

Chad Powers is set to arrive on Hulu in September, and the streaming service has released a new teaser for the series.

Glenn Powell, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Steve Zahn, Clayne Crawford, Xavier Mills, Colton Ryan, and Toby Huss star in the football series, which follows a player who disguises himself as someone else and walks onto the field of a struggling team after he destroys his career.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Hulu’s half-hour comedy “Chad Powers,” from co-creators and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron will premiere September 30th. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. The series stars Powell, who is also co-creating, co-writing and executive producing under his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions. When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli’s Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot. The series stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson.”

The preview for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Hulu this fall?