The Bear, Alien: Earth, The Lowdown, Chad Powers: FX and Hulu Announce Upcoming Premiere Dates

FX and Hulu have announced premiere dates for The Bear’s return and three big new arrivals: Alien: Earth, Chad Powers, and The Lowdown.

The Bear will be the first to drop its season for binge-watching in June, with the three new arrivals premiering later this summer. FX and Hulu released a press release revealing more about the premiere dates.

“Premiere dates were set for three upcoming FX, Hulu and Disney+ series today, including the fourth season of the Emmy(R)-Award winning The Bear, the series premiere of the much-anticipated sci-fi drama from Emmy-Award winning producer Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth, and the new drama series from acclaimed producer Sterlin Harjo, The Lowdown. FX also released today new episodic images and key art from Alien: Earth, key art from season four of The Bear, and a first look at The Lowdown.

FX’s The Bear, the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning hit series, will premiere its fourth season on Wednesday, June 25 on Hulu, with all 10 episodes available beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and on Disney+ internationally.

FX’s Alien: Earth, a new drama series from Noah Hawley inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise, will premiere on Tuesday, August 12, with the first two episodes available to stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET and on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on Disney+ internationally. A new episode of the 8-episode season will premiere each following Tuesday on Hulu beginning at 8 p.m. ET and on FX at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

FX’s The Lowdown, a new drama series from Sterlin Harjo and starring Executive Producer Ethan Hawke, will premiere on Tuesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of the eight-episode season. A new episode will premiere each following Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX. Episodes will be available day after premiere on Hulu. The new series is also coming to Disney+ internationally.

These series and more are also available via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

FX’s The Bear

Season four of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.

The series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

FX’s The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a Co-Executive Producer and Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Named an AFI Television Program of the Year in each of its first three seasons, FX’s The Bear most recently won 11 Emmy Awards for its second season, the most wins for a comedy series ever in a single year. The show has also garnered awards nominations and/or wins from the Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Peabody Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Writers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards, Producer Guild Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, MPSE Golden Reel Awards, CAS Awards, ACE Eddie Awards and TCA Awards, amongst others.

FX’s Alien: Earth

When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.

In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

Led by Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast, which includes Timothy Olyphant (“Kirsh”), Alex Lawther (“Hermit”), Samuel Blenkin (“Boy Kavalier”), Babou Ceesay (“Morrow”), Adrian Edmondson (“Atom Eins”), David Rysdahl (“Arthur Sylvia”), Essie Davis (“Dame Sylvia”), Lily Newmark (“Nibs”), Erana James (“Curly”), Adarsh Gourav (“Slightly”), Jonathan Ajayi (“Smee”), Kit Young (“Tootles”), Diêm Camille (“Siberian”), Moe Bar-El (“Rashidi”) and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (“Yutani”).

FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Peabody and Emmy(R) Award-winning Noah Hawley. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales and Clayton Krueger also serve as executive producers. Alien: Earth is produced by FX Productions.

FX’s The Lowdown

The Lowdown from Creator, Executive Producer, Writer and Director Sterlin Harjo (Reservation Dogs) and starring Executive Producer Ethan Hawke, follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist “Lee Raybon” (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.

Lee lives and works in a rare bookstore tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee’s no idealist, he’s fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city’s hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. His constant sleuthing pulls him deep into Tulsa’s underbelly – and often away from his 14-year-old daughter “Francis” (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a precocious kid who’s inherited his curiosity and longs to join him on his adventures. His ex “Samantha” (Kaniehtiio Horn) is exasperated by Lee’s endless digging, but still sees the good in him – especially when it comes to Francis, the one thing they’ve never stopped showing up for.

When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of “Dale Washberg” (Tim Blake Nelson), the black sheep of the family, Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind, urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that. What Lee finds is that “Betty Jo” (Jeanne Tripplehorn), the grieving widow, seems to be more interested in her brother-in-law “Donald Washberg” (Kyle MacLachlan), a gubernatorial candidate, than in her dearly departed. And powerful forces want to prevent Lee from learning anything more.

Lee has also gained the attention of a mysterious stranger who seems to appear whenever Lee least expects it: refined and suave, “Marty” (Keith David) shares Lee’s appreciation of great literary minds, and seems unusually interested in his investigation into the Washberg family.

This eight-episode Tulsa noir series is created by Executive Producer Sterlin Harjo, who also wrote and directed the pilot. Garrett Basch, series’ lead Ethan Hawke, and Ryan Hawke also executive produce. The Lowdown is produced by FX Productions.

Hulu’s Chad Powers

Hulu’s half-hour comedy “Chad Powers,” from co-creators and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron will premiere September 30th. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. The series stars Powell, who is also co-creating, co-writing and executive producing under his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions.

When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli’s Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.

CAST: The series stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson.