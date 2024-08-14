Grotesquerie: Premiere Date and Poster for New Ryan Murphy Horror Series Released by FX

Grotesquerie has its premiere date. FX released a poster announcing the arrival date of the new Ryan Murphy series, which was first announced in February. Ten episodes were produced for the series.

Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin, and Travis Kelce star in the series. A set of crimes has unsettled a community, and one detective thinks the crimes are directed at her.

FX revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“FX today set the premiere date and released official key art for Grotesquerie, Ryan Murphy’s new horror drama series, which will premiere on Wednesday, September 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu. The 10-episode first season will be coming soon to Disney+ internationally. In FX’s Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone – or something – is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers. The series stars Emmy(R) Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as “Detective Lois Tryon,” Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as “Marshall Tryon,” Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as “Nurse Redd,” Tony(R) Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as “Sister Megan,” Nicholas Alexander Chavez as “Father Charlie,” Raven Goodwin as “Merritt Tryon” and Travis Kelce. Written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, Grotesquerie is directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.”

The poster for Grotesquerie is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this FX series?