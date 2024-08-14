Mid-Century Modern: Hulu Orders Comedy Series Starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin

Mid-Century Modern is coming to Hulu. The streaming service has greenlit a new multi-camera comedy series starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and Linda Lavin. The pilot, directed by James Burrows, was ordered just four weeks after shooting.

The series comes from Will & Grace creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick with Ryan Murphy. Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“The series follows three best friends (Lane, Bomer, Graham) — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one, Bunny Schneiderman (Lane), lives with his mother, Sybil (Lavin). As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done. Bomer’s former Mormon Jerry Frank is “pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head.” Graham’s Arthur is a dignified, elegant, fashion industry veteran.”

The premiere date for this new Hulu comedy will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch Mid-Century Modern on Hulu?