Feud: Season Two; Demi Moore Joins FX Series as Friend of Truman Capote

Feud has added to its cast, and it is a Hollywood heavyweight! Demi Moore is joining the new series which tells the life of Truman Capote, per Variety. She will play a friend of the notorious author.

Not many details were mentioned about her role, but she will play “socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955.”

Find out more about her character and the murder she is accused of below.

Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny are already cast in the eight-episode series. A premiere date for the FX series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Feud on FX?