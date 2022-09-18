Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Feud: Season Two; Demi Moore Joins FX Series as Friend of Truman Capote

by Regina Avalos,

Demi Moore

Photo by everett225/Depositphotos

Feud has added to its cast, and it is a Hollywood heavyweight! Demi Moore is joining the new series which tells the life of Truman Capote, per Variety. She will play a friend of the notorious author.

Not many details were mentioned about her role, but she will play “socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955.”

Find out more about her character and the murder she is accused of below.

Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny are already cast in the eight-episode series. A premiere date for the FX series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Feud on FX?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x