The Great: Cancelled, No Season Four for Hulu Period Dramedy Series

The Great has been cancelled after three seasons on Hulu, per Deadline. The 10-episode third season arrived on the streaming service in May.

Created by Tony McNamara, the period dramedy series follows the life of Catherine the Great, who ruled during the late 1700s in Russia. Starring Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow, the series’ third season follows Catherine (Fanning) and her husband (Hoult) as they try to repair their troubled marriage.

Hulu gave no reason for the cancellation of the well-received series. During its run, The Great received numerous award nominations, including nominations for an Emmy, a SAG, a Critics Choice, an Independent Spirit Award, and two Golden Globe nominations for Fanning. The series took home the Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes in 2022.

SPOILER ALERT. Fortunately for viewers, The Great didn’t end with a big cliffhanger. Following the death of Peter, she pushes through her grief and comes out the other side stronger. The series ends with Catherine having grown as a ruler. She dances with newfound confidence and a shorter hairstyle.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that this series has been cancelled and will not return for a fourth season on Hulu? Did you want to see more of this story?