The Great: Season Three of Period Drama Previewed in New Hulu Trailer

The Great is returning soon for its third season on Hulu, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the return of the period drama.

Starring Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow, the series follows the life of Catherine the Great. During season three, Catherine and Peter (Fanning and Hoult) will try to work on their troubled marriage.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Check out the trailer for the upcoming third season of Hulu’s “The Great.” The critically-acclaimed series returns to Hulu on Friday, May 12 with all ten episodes. Synopsis: Season 3 of “The Great” sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress. Credits: “The Great” is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoffand Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Ron West and Josh Kesselman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.”

Check out the trailer for The Great season three below.

