Mayans MC: Season Four; FX Announces Return Date for Gritty Biker Drama Series

Mayans MC has a premiere date for its fourth season! FX announced the return date for the biker drama series, and 10 new episodes arrive starting in April. Starring JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Ray McKinnon, Carla Baratta, Danny Pino, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, and Sulem Calderon, the series follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo) as he deals with life during his time with a charter of the Mayans MC.

FX revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Mayans M.C., the gritty biker drama co-created by Elgin James, returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the new season airing back-to-back. Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart wrenching betrayal. Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Vargas also star. Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James, Hilton Smith and Sutter. The 10-episode fourth season is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.”

Check out a poster for the new season of Mayans MC below.

