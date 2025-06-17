The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Season Four Trailer and Poster Released by Acorn TV

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return next month with seven brand-new episodes, and viewers are getting a sneak peek at what’s to come on the series. Acorn TV has released a new trailer and key art (above) for its upcoming fourth season.

Sally Lindsay, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond, and Tony Robinson are returning for season four of the series, which follows antique dealer Jean White (Lindsay) as she investigates mysteries in her small French village.

Acorn TV shared the following about season four:

“The fourth season of The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns to the wonderful world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter. Lindsay returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge (Starlings, Murder They Hope, Maxine). Co-writer Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant, Shameless) stars as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, while Robin Askwith (Strike, Benidorm) and Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses, Still Open All Hours, The Green Green Grass) reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James, and Alex Gaumond (Derry Girls, My Dinner With Hervé, Death In Paradise) is back as Chief of Police André Caron. Tony Robinson (Blackadder, Time Team) and Paul Chuckle (Elliott) complete the cast as Dom’s Uncle Patrick, a petty thief turned pub landlord, and Trevor, Gloria’s dad, respectively.”

The trailer for season four is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Acorn TV series? Do you plan to watch season four?