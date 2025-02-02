A Remarkable Place to Die: Acorn TV Releases Trailer and Poster for New Zealand Mystery Series

A Remarkable Place to Die is coming soon to Acorn TV. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the series with the release of a trailer and poster.

Chelsie Preston Crawford and Rebecca Gibney star in the New Zealand mystery series, which follows a detective who returns home to investigate the death of her father and sister.

Acorn TV revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“A Remarkable Place To Die follows smart and determined homicide detective Anaís Mallory (Preston Crawford) as she returns to her hometown of Queenstown, New Zealand, assuming the role of lead detective and hoping to unravel the truth behind the deaths of her father and sister. Mallory has a stellar policing career under way after a secondment to Sydney, but she is forced to confront her strained relationship with her mother (Gibney) and the ghosts of her past, including her ex-fiancé Luke (Charles Jazz Terrier, Wentworth), who is now married to her ex-best friend, Maja (Indiana Evans, Home and Away). With a new case to solve every episode, it rapidly becomes apparent that there is plenty hidden beyond the breathtaking scenery of the tourist town. Secrets linger and danger is never too far away. As bodies start piling up around the once-safe place, Mallory and her team are thrust into a series of intriguing cases that bring into focus the tragedies that have beset her family. Plagued by the suspicion that her ex-fiancé might somehow be involved in their deaths, Mallory also realizes that her mother may know more than she is willing to reveal.”

The four-episode series arrives on February 17th. The trailer for the series is below.

