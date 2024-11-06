Dalgliesh: Season Three Premiere Date Revealed for Acorn TV Detective Series

Dalgliesh has its premiere date. Season three of the detective series will arrive in December, and Acorn TV has released a trailer teasing the series’ return.

Bertie Carvel, Carlyss Peer, and Alistair Brammer star in the series, which is based on the novels by P.D. James and follows Commander Adam Dalgliesh and his team as they investigate crimes.

Anton Lesser, Lloyd Owen, Claire Goose, Liz White, Adam James, Richard Lintern, Ellora Torchia, Parth Thakerar, Soni Razdan, and Josie Walker will be guest stars this season.

The six-episode season will feature three cases, each taking two episodes to solve. Acorn TV teased the following about the cases:

“Season 3 of the intriguing series is set in 1979 on the cusp of Margaret Thatcher’s victory and sees Commander Adam Dalgliesh (Carvel) take on three highly sensitive cases – from a remote seminary already mired in scandal, to a wealthy family under political attack, and to a spate of killings at a nuclear power station.”

The trailer for season three of Dalgliesh is below. The season arrives on December 2nd.

