Clarkson’s Farm: Season Five Renewal Set for Prime Video Ahead of Fourth Season Debut

Clarkson’s Farm will not be leaving Prime Video anytime soon. The streaming service has renewed the reality series for a fifth season ahead of its fourth-season debut.

Jeremy Clarkson, best known for The Grand Tour, stars in the reality series, which follows him on his Diddly Squat Farm in the UK. He announced the series’ renewal from his farm. Check out that post from his Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video UK & IE (@primevideouk)

Each season of the series shows a year in the life of him managing his farm. Season four will arrive in 2025. The premiere date for the season will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Clarkson’s Farm? Will you watch seasons four and five?