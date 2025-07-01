Mackenzie Davis Joins Cast of Newfoundland Series Starring Josh Hartnett

The yet-to-be-titled Newfoundland series headed to Netflix has found its co-lead. Mackenzie will co-star opposite Josh Hartnett. Jesse McKeown is behind the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the series:

“The 6-episode project follows a hard-bitten fisherman (Hartnett), who must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life when a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?