The Upshaws: Netflix Family Comedy Renewed for Parts Five and Six

The Upshaws have more life to live. Netflix has renewed the family comedy for parts five and six.

Starring Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine, the series follows a working-class family living in Indianapolis as they deal with life.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family – wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son he fathered with another woman — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”

Part 5 will air in spring 2024, with part 6 headed into production next year. An exact premiere date for The Upshaws Part 5 will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Are you happy that it has been renewed?