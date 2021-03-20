The Upshaws: Netflix Sets Release for Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps Comedy

The Upshaws is coming soon to Netflix, and a premiere date and photos have been released for the new comedy starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. On the series, the pair will play a couple trying to make life work in Indiana.
Per TV Line, Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:
“Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Spraggins and Christine) and firstborn son (Simon), and the teenage son (Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.”
The first season will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, and it will premiere on May 12. Check out the photos for The Upshaws from Netflix below.
#TheUpshaws premieres May 12! https://t.co/k7TmBhAhTw pic.twitter.com/lzjAKizhnw
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 16, 2021
What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Upshaws on Netflix in May?