The Upshaws: Netflix Sets Release for Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps Comedy

The Upshaws is coming soon to Netflix, and a premiere date and photos have been released for the new comedy starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. On the series, the pair will play a couple trying to make life work in Indiana.

Per TV Line, Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Spraggins and Christine) and firstborn son (Simon), and the teenage son (Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.”

The first season will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, and it will premiere on May 12. Check out the photos for The Upshaws from Netflix below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Upshaws on Netflix in May?