The G Word with Adam Conover: Netflix Sets Comedy Docu-Series About Government

The G Word with Adam Conover is coming to Netflix. The new comedy docu-series will be hosted by Adam Conover, and it is coming from Barack and Michelle Obama and their production company Higher Ground. The series will give viewers a look at the people working in the government, and it is based on The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis.

Netflix revealed the following about The G Word with Adam Conover, per Vulture:

“The United States government affects our lives in countless ways, from the food we eat to the money in our bank accounts. But despite the many hours we spend obsessing over politics, almost none of us know the first thing about the massive organization those politicians are supposed to run. Instead, “government” has become a dirty word that we’d rather not talk or even think about. In The G Word, comedian Adam Conover (Adam Ruins Everything, BoJack Horseman) serves up the antidote. Using fast-paced visual comedy, he reveals the profound power and complexity of the U.S. government, introduces viewers to the heroic civil servants who make it work, and takes an incisive satirical look at its shortcomings. The series is loosely inspired by Michael Lewis’ best-selling book The Fifth Risk.”

Production on The G Word will start in early 2021, but a premiere date has not yet been set. Check out a preview for the new series below.

ATTN @adamconover hive: get ready for an original series that pulls back the curtain on the government. The G Word with Adam Conover is coming to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/V43dmUgh3b — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) November 19, 2020

