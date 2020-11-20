Undercover Billionaire: Season Two Renewal and Premiere Set by Discovery

Undercover Billionaire is returning for a second season on Discovery Channel. Viewers will see three more people dropped into a new city with only $100 in their pockets. Their mission is to then build a million-dollar company in just 90 days with that $100.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“In the first season of UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE, self-made businessman Glenn Stearns bet big that the American Dream was still alive and well. Viewers watched as Glenn was stripped of his name, wealth and contacts and dropped into a city he’s never been to see if he could build a million-dollar company in 90 days with only $100 in his pocket. Inspired by Glenn’s audacious bet, three new entrepreneurs have stepped forward to embark on the same bold challenge. UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE returns for a second season on Wednesday, January 6 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery, followed by an all-new series UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE COMBACK CITY at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

This season, three successful entrepreneurs are betting $1 million that they can go undercover in three different cities, start their own business with just $100 and top the million-dollar mark in just 90 days. At the end of the challenge, each of them will reveal their true identities to the people who helped build their business. But will they be able to turn their big ideas into a reality? And can they navigate the impact of COVID-19 that has forced so many businesses across the country to shutter?

Each person will need to rely on their own unique secrets of success. Everyone has their own game plans, secret business hacks and strategies. After all, there’s more than one way to make $1 million dollars.

The entrepreneurs going undercover this year include:

Grant Cardone, an unapologetic entrepreneur and international motivational speaker, real estate investor, sales trainer and author of best-selling publications, including The 10XRule and Be Obsessed or Be Average. The traditional concept of the American Dream — work hard, save money and own a home — is wrong, according to Grant. He maintains that people have everything you need, and cash is trash when it sits idle. You need to put your money and your contacts to work. There’s nothing Grant won’t do for an opportunity to succeed, and he believes that relentless attitude should be adopted by everyone.

Monique Idlett-Mosley, the founder and CEO of Reign Ventures, a technology fund that empowers young entrepreneurs to create their own multimillion-dollar businesses. Monique has generated hundreds of millions for the startup companies she’s collaborated with. After a childhood of adversity, Monique proved herself as a young executive on the rise at USA Today. She made her first fortune by creating an agency that partnered corporations with entertainment and sports stars. Monique went on to become the brains behind the Mosley Music Group, in partnership with her now ex-husband Tim “Timbaland” Mosley, where she was responsible for managing the successful careers of such high-profile artists as One Republic, Nelly Furtado and Chris Cornell.

Elaine Culotti, a real estate developer, interior designer, builder, founder of House of Rock and visionary. A serial entrepreneur since the age of 14, Elaine broke into the male-dominated construction business and bulldozed her way into becoming one of the industry’s biggest players. Elaine doesn’t let anyone or anything stop her from achieving her goals. She has developed and built everything from luxury homes to casinos and hospitals. Elaine moves forward with intense determination, no visible fear of failure, and an uncanny ability to get her way.

Following the premiere of UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE will be the all-new series UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE: COMEBACK CITY premiering Wednesday, January 6 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery. In this new series, Glenn Stearns from the first season of UNDERCOVER BILLIONAIRE, returns to Erie, Pa., where he built his business, Underdog BBQ, in just 90 days. Now he has a new mission: rescuing small businesses on the brink of going bust.

When the economy hit the skids earlier the year, Glenn was contacted by other Erie businessmen and women who were struggling to keep their own dream alive. Each episode will follow Glenn as he works to turn around one of these small businesses. After assessing their operation and identifying areas to change, he’ll work with them to transform it in just 27 days. Why 27 days? The average small business in America has just 27 days in cash reserves. Glenn believes that if a business can’t turn it around in that amount of time, they’ll never be able to.

Each episode will give all business owners key lessons on how to stay afloat and grow. Glenn will identify the many pitfalls new businesses face and lay out a plan to reach their money-making goals. Though, no money will be handed out. Viewers will get simple tips on how to earn fast money and thrive despite all the odds. From diners and boxing gyms to coffee shops and rust belt manufacturing, Glenn will share all that he’s learned and might have a few surprise tricks up his sleeves as well.”