Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 12, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine.

TV show description:

A family sitcom, The Upshaws TV show was created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes. It follows a working-class family in Indiana who struggles to make it work — and make it right — without the blueprint to do it. The Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.

Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. He’s a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess who’s just trying his best to step up and care for his family. He’s married to Regina (Fields) and they have three children together — daughters Aaliyah (Spraggins) and Maya (Christine), and son Bernard Jr. (Simon).

Bennie’s teenage son Kelvin (Lyons), who is the same age as Aaliyah, has a strained relationship with his dad. He was conceived with Tasha Lewis (Dennis) when Bennie thought that he and Regina were on a break.

There’s also sardonic Lucretia (Sykes), Regina’s older sister who doesn’t like Bennie but still provided money to open his garage.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

