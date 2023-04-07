The Upshaws: Part Four Premiere Date Set for Netflix Comedy Series

The Upshaws is returning soon with new episodes. Netflix has announced a premiere date for part four (aka the first portion of season three) of the comedy series with the release of a trailer.

Starring Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine, the multi-camera sitcom revolves around the ups and downs of a working-class family living in Indianapolis. Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess, just trying his best to step up and care for his family. He’s married to Regina (Fields), and they have three children together — daughters Aaliyah (Spraggins) and Maya (Christine) and son Bernard Jr. (Simon). Bennie’s teenage son Kelvin (Lyons), who is the same age as Aaliyah, has a strained relationship with his dad. He was conceived with Tasha Lewis (Dennis) when Bennie thought he and Regina were on a break. There’s also sardonic Lucretia (Sykes), Regina’s older sister, who doesn’t like Bennie but still provides money to open his garage. Through thick and thin, the Upshaws are determined to make it work and reach the next level together.

Netflix hasn’t revealed any details about The Upshaws return other than that the new episodes will be released on August 17th.

Check out the trailer for The Upshaws Part 4 below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix comedy this summer?