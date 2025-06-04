The Sandman: Season Two; Netflix Reveals a Bonus Episode Will Be Released Next Month

The Sandman will return to Netflix next month with its second season, and the streaming service has revealed that the season will have a bonus episode.

There are now 12 episodes in Season 2. The season will be released in two parts, with the bonus episode released a week after volume 2 on July 31st.

Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai, John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young, and Razane Jammal star in the series, which follows the Sandman as he tries to restore order to the realm of dreams.

Tudum shared the following about season two:

“After a fateful reunion with his family, the final season finds Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) faced with one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC Comic series, the second season of The Sandman will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

The Sandman returns on July 3rd. Additional photos from Season Two are available below.

