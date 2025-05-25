The Secret of Secrets: Netflix Orders Thriller Series Created by Author Dan Brown and Carlton Cuse

The Secret of Secrets is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the thriller inspired by the Dan Brown novel of the same name. The author will create the series alongside Carlton Cuse. The series will follow Robert Langdon on his next adventure.

Tudum revealed the following about the upcoming novel and series:

“In the upcoming novel, Langdon, an esteemed symbologist, races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist, whose groundbreaking manuscript contains discoveries that have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind. The yet-to-be-titled TV series will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that have made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon.”

The premiere date and additional details for this series will be announced later.

