The Wheel of Time: Cancelled at Prime Video; No Season Four for Fantasy Drama Series

The Wheel of Time will not return for a fourth season. Prime Video canceled the fantasy drama a month after the third season wrapped on the streaming service.

Rosamund Pike, Josh Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney star in the series, which the books by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson inspired.

Deadline revealed that the decision to cancel the series was “financial as the series is liked creatively by the streamer’s executives.”

The following was also revealed about the show’s performance for its third season:

“Three seasons in, the series has remained a solid performer but its viewership has slipped, with the fantasy drama dropping out of Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart after the first three weeks of Season 3 while staying on the list for the entire runs the previous two seasons. (The Wheel of Time was back on the Originals ranker for the week after the Season 3 finale at #10.) The Nielsen rankings reflect U.S. viewership. Streaming renewal decisions are made based on how a show does around the world, and The Wheel of Time is a global title. It did rank as #1 on Prime Video in multiple countries with the most recent season. Still, the Season 3 overall performance was not strong enough compared to the show’s cost for Prime Video to commit to another season and the streamer could not make it work after examining different scenarios and following discussions with lead studio Sony TV, sources said.”

What do you think? Did you watch The Wheel of Time on Prime Video? Were you hoping for a third season?