The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season Two Premiere Date and Couples List Released by Netflix

The Ultimate: Queer Love has its return date set. Season two of the dating reality series will air in two batches this summer, with the first half arriving on June 25th and the second half arriving a week later on July 2nd.

The series, hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, will feature six couples. One partner will be ready for marriage, and the other will have doubts. The one who has doubts will have six weeks to get married or get out.

Netflix shared the following about the couples and the series:

“MEET THE COUPLES Ashley (She/Her, 30) issued the Ultimatum to Marita (She/Her, 25) @ashleyj_19, @maritaprodger Britney (She/Her, 27) issued the Ultimatum to AJ (She/Her, 28) @britneythmpsn, @ajalways_jammin Dayna (She/Her, 25) issued the Ultimatum to Magan (She/Her, 27), @mdayna, @maganmourad Haley (29, She/Her) issued the Ultimatum to Pilar (She/Her, 29), @haleydrexler, @dr.dmusic Kyle (30, She/They) issued the Ultimatum to Bridget (She/They, 28), @inkybinky231, @bridgetmatloff Marie (She/Her, 27) issued the Ultimatum to Mel (She/Her, 27), @marieeangeline, @melentersthechat The Ultimatum: Queer Love S2 Synopsis: The Ultimatum universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships, and the ups and the downs of commitment. In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, six new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.”

