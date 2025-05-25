Expedition Unknown: Discovery Channel Previews Season Premiere of Adventure Series

Get ready for a brand-new season of Expedition Unknown. Season 15 of the adventure series will arrive on the Discovery Channel next month, and the network has released a teaser for the new season.

During the season, Josh Gates will visit five continents. Discovery Channel released a press release with more information about the series.

“Globetrotting explorer Josh Gates embarks on his boldest and most daring adventures yet when an all-new season of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN returns on Wednesday, June 18 at 9PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Gates’ intrepid curiosity and passion for epic exploration lead him on a truth-seeking quest spanning five continents. Gates sets sail across the Mediterranean to unravel the mystery of ancient shipwrecks consumed by Greece’s own Bermuda Triangle. In Turkey, he unlocks the secrets and symbols of the oldest manmade structures in the world at Göbekli Tepe. And deep in the Pacific, he embarks on a groundbreaking mission to rediscover the lost plane of an American hero from World War II.

“I’ve never been more excited to share a new season of Expedition Unknown,” said Gates. “Every year, we try to set a new bar for adventure, archaeology, and action, and I think these may be our biggest expeditions yet.”

In the season premiere, Gates uncovers the truth about Adolf Hitler’s terrifying Amerikabomber, a long-range airplane designed to bring the terror of the Third Reich to the United States and obliterate New York City. Unearthing still-sealed Nazi tunnels and long-lost top-secret weapons factories in Poland, he’ll take viewers into a subterranean facility that may have been used to manufacture Hitler’s dream killing machine.

Later this season, Gates embarks on a treacherous safari in the savannahs of Kenya to investigate the Ghost and the Darkness, the legendary man-eating lions who killed as many as 135 railroad workers in 1898. Then, it’s on to the Wild West, where Gates will investigate the mysteries of renowned hunter and showman Buffalo Bill Cody, and the conspiracy surrounding the location of his final resting place. In the remote swamps of South Carolina, the search is on for the lost treasure of Anne Bonny, the notorious female pirate who escaped a death sentence before vanishing from history.

EXPEDITION UNKNOWN is produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions.”