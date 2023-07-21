Quarterback: Season Two Ordered by Netflix According to Peyton Manning

Menu

by Regina Avalos,

Quarterback TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Netflix)

Quarterback has reportedly been renewed for a second season. The football documentary series from Peyton Manning arrived on Netflix last week and landed at #6 in Netflix’s Top 10 in its first week of release.

The first season’s eight episodes take viewers behind the scenes of the NFL. The featured quarterbacks have microphones on during every game of the 2022 season. It also takes viewers behind the scenes to look at their lives off the field.

Season one focuses on the lives and work of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Manning said the following about the series in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, per Awful Announcing:

“Season two has been greenlit by Netflix. We’re excited. We’re hoping [for] more quarterbacks. It’s easier to say yes. I don’t want to hear it’s going to be a distraction, because that’s not true. Patrick Mahomes proved that, right? Kirk Cousins proved that. Marcus, the way he handled that, he proved that, right?”

What do you think? Have you watched Quarterback on Netflix? Are you happy a second season is in the works?

