Full Swing, Break Point: Season Two Renewals for Netflix Sports Docuseries

Netflix is keeping Full Swing and Break Point around. The streaming service has renewed the pair of sports docuseries for second seasons. Full Swing, which focuses on the world of golf, and Break Point, which explores professional tennis, both debuted earlier this year. The shows will film the respective sports’ 2023 seasons and the series will return for their second seasons next year.

Netflix revealed more about both series, as well as some new upcoming projects:

Netflix has renewed its two newest sports docu-series, Full Swing and Break Point, further cementing its commitment to premier storytelling and behind-the-scenes stories with the most popular athletes, teams, leagues and federations around the globe. Filming is underway now to capture the 2023 seasons.

“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” said Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. “Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”

Golf series Full Swing premiered on February 15, 2023, and landed on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 English TV list. The series will continue to be executive produced by Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen of Vox Media Studios; and Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith of Box to Box Films.

Full Swing follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course, across a relentless season of competition. The golfers endure a high-stakes schedule week in and week out, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the PGA TOUR. The documentary gives fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins and losses and witness what it takes to compete – and succeed – at the highest level in men’s professional golf.

Part 1 of tennis series Break Point premiered on January 13, 2023, with Part 2 (episodes 6-10) to follow in June of this year. Executive producers Martin and Gay-Rees from Box to Box Films will continue to helm the show.

Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in the biggest and most grueling events in tennis with hopes of emerging as champion and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. As some of the greatest players tennis has ever seen reach the twilight of their careers, there is room for a new generation of players to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year traveling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP Tour and Hologic WTA tour. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories, to personal moments off the court, viewers get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of these pro tennis players.

These two renewals build on Netflix’s overall sports programming success, following previous projects like Cheer; Last Chance U; The Last Dance; Neymar: The Perfect Chaos; and Untold. Current and upcoming titles include:

· Season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive premiered February 24, with this season once again taking fans behind the scenes to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

· Quarterback, Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL through a new docu-series that will take a unique look at each season told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks: 2023 Super Bowl MVP and championship winner Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota

· Untitled docu-series on global football star David Beckham that will go beyond the shine of stardom to explore his humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time

· Untitled behind-the-scenes docu-series from the 2022 Tour de France that will chart the ups and downs of 8 of the cycling teams

· Untitled series at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams from the tournament

· Six Nations (working title): an exclusive, inside look at the international rugby tournament.

