Reginald the Vampire: Season Two Ratings

Syfy has very few original scripted series left and the ratings for Reginald the Vampire are way down this season. Can this show survive when higher-rated shows are being cancelled? Will it be renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A supernatural drama series airing on the Syfy cable channel, the Reginald the Vampire TV show stars Jacob Batalon, Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles, Jeremiah Chechik and Harley Peyton. Garfield Wilson recurs. In the story, young Reginald Andres (Batalon) lives a life of dreams deferred. One night, he meets a stranger named Maurice Miller (Van Peebles) who decides to help Reginald achieve what he wants. However, Reginald is killed by Maurice’s enemies and the only way to “save” him is to make Reginald a vampire. Now, Reginald must learn how to survive his new and impossible lifestyle, which means keeping his nature a secret from everyone he knows. Along the way, Reginald manages more than just survival and discovers untapped abilities inside himself. Reginald becomes a better man as a vampire, but some powerful vampires want him eliminated. It turns out that the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Reginald the Vampire on Syfy averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 186,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



