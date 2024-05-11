What Would You Do?: Season 18 Renewal Issued for ABC Hidden Camera Series

Keep an eye out for John Quiñones and his hidden cameras. The What Would You Do? series has been renewed for an 18th season on ABC. The 17th season of eight episodes finished airing in April.

A hidden camera documentary series, the What Would You Do? TV show is hosted by John Quiñones, with Sara Haines and W. Kamau Bell joining him as guest correspondents. Segments explore how people react to strangers in uncomfortable circumstances. With hidden cameras at the ready, actors play out various scenarios in front of unwitting bystanders. The TV series delves into when people feel they must intervene or why they choose to mind their own business. Quiñones and the correspondents report about how the bystanders made their decisions.

Airing on Sunday night, the 17th season of What Would You Do? averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.47 million viewers. Compared to season 16 (which aired over three years ago), that’s down by 28% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s unknown when viewers can expect to see season 18, but ABC is expected to release its Fall 2024 schedule soon.

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol (season 23), The Bachelor (season 29), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season three), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season five), The Conners (seventh and final season), Dancing with the Stars (season 33), and Shark Tank (season 16). Meanwhile, the comedy series Not Dead Yet has been cancelled and won’t return for season three.

