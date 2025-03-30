Heartstopper: Season Four? Exec Producer Still Hoping for a Renewal of Netflix’s YA Series

Heartstopper released its third season in October on Netflix, and viewers have not yet heard if there will be a fourth season of the hit YA drama.

The series’s executive producer, Patrick Walters, is working hard to get the go-ahead from the streaming service for a fourth season, but it isn’t easy. He spoke about the challenges at a recent event. He said the following, according to Deadline:

“I think it’s because the audience is specific, the worry is does it feel niche and is it speaking to a wide enough audience in this specificity? The best YA nails those young voices and the current mood of a generation in whatever way, and it’s about trying to do that in a way that allows your broadcasting partner to say, ‘Yes, and this will also connect widely.’ The challenge is what you need to do in this moment is to pitch something that feels specific and there is not precedent for it and it is moving the conversation on. But that is a risk. Often I find you want to gravitate towards risky material and it needs that passion – but that’s a challenge.”

Heartstopper brought in 10.9 million following its October release. Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, and Olivia Colman star in the series, which follows the romance of teen boys Charlie (Connor) and Nick (Locke).

What do you think? Have you watched Heartstopper on Netflix? Do you want to see more of the series?