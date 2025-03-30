Pop the Balloon: Netflix to Stream Live Episodes of Viral Dating Show Next Month

Pop the Balloon is headed to Netflix. The streaming service will air live episodes of the viral dating show on Thursdays starting April 10th. Yvonne Orji will host the series, featuring well-known reality stars’ appearances.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Pop the Balloon LIVE will be the same Pop the Balloon fans know and love, but now with even higher stakes, fresh twists and celebrity surprises. In this electrifying dating experiment, singles test their chemistry while trying to keep their balloon intact. As connections form and tensions rise, one thing is certain: when your balloon pops, so does your shot at love. Now, for the first time ever, Pop the Balloon is going live on Netflix, bringing real-time eliminations, unpredictable dilemmas, and unfiltered romance straight to viewers as it happens. Alongside everyday contestants, some of your favorite reality stars and personalities including Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle), Farrah Abraham (Teen Mom), and Zaina Sesay (The Ultimatum) will join the show stepping into a whole new dating experience- raw, real and unlike anything they’ve faced before.”

Series executive producer Matt Sharp said the following about the series:

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand and reimagine Pop the Balloon on Netflix. This new iteration builds on the original’s core concept while pushing the boundaries of connection, chemistry and unpredictability. Partnering with BM, Arlette and Netflix has been an incredible experience, and we can’t wait for audiences to see how the show evolves.”

Host Orji also spoke about the series. She said, “It’s really great to see BM and Arlette’s vision expand to this version, due to their creativity, consistency and desire for more connection. After playing the ‘unlucky in love’ Molly Carter for 5 seasons on Insecure, I know a thing or two about looking for love in a hopeless place. Hopefully the singles on Pop The Balloon Live will have much more success. As host, I’m looking forward to striking that delicate balance of heart and humor for our daters and the Netflix audience at home.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Pop the Balloon on Netflix next month?