Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season Five; ABC Renews Primetime Game Show for Fall 2026

The answers and questions will keep on coming in primetime. ABC has renewed Celebrity Jeopardy! for a fifth season. The show’s fourth season of 10 episodes is still airing.

A trivia game show, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Ken Jennings. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. In this All Star version, the three champions from the previous three seasons — Ike Barinholtz (S1), Lisa Ann Walter (S2), and W. Kamau Bell — return to defend their titles against 18 of their most competitive fellow stars. Additional contestants in the fourth season include Margaret Cho, Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch, Mark Duplass, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Cynthia Nixon, Katie Nolan, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter, Mo Rocca, Ray Romano, Tim Simons, Mira Sorvino, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Steven Weber, and Roy Wood Jr.

Airing on Friday nights, the fourth season of Celebrity Jeopardy! averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.30 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season three, that’s up by 12% in the demo and up by 56% in viewership.

The renewal was revealed by the network today. The new episodes will begin airing on Wednesday nights next fall. The premiere date is expected to be announced this summer.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC? Are you glad the show has been renewed for a fifth season?

