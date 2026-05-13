Shark Tank: Season 18 Renewal; ABC Entrepreneur Series Returning in Fall 2026

ABC is ready to go back into the tank for 2026-27. The network has renewed Shark Tank for an 18th season. The show’s 17th season’s 18 episodes finished airing in last month.

A business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Daniel Lubetzky. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. New and returning guest “sharks” in season 17 include Allison Ellsworth, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Alexis Ohanian, Michael Strahan, Fawn Weaver, Kendra Scott, and Rashaun Williams.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 17th season of Shark Tank averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.54 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 16, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 45% in viewership.

The renewal was announced by the network today. The new episodes will begin airing on Wednesday nights next fall. The premiere date is expected to be announced this summer.

What do you think? How long have you been watching the Shark Tank series? Are you glad to hear this ABC show has been renewed for an 18th season?

