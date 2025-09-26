Shark Tank: Season 17 Ratings

For the first time in years, Shark Tank is no longer airing on Friday nights. Will this schedule change impact the long-running ABC series’ ratings in some way? Will it draw more viewers on Wednesdays, when more people are home, or will the regular audience forget about it because it’s off their radar? Will Shark Tank be cancelled or renewed for season 18? Stay tuned.

A business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Daniel Lubetzky. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. New and returning guest “sharks” in season 17 include Allison Ellsworth, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Alexis Ohanian, Michael Strahan, Fawn Weaver, Kendra Scott, and Rashaun Williams.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 16 of Shark Tank on ABC averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.81 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of September 27, 2025, Shark Tank has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Shark Tank TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season?